A new study shows that the development of dementia, often due to Alzheimer’s disease, is associated with abnormal blood levels of dozens of proteins five years ago.

Most of these proteins were not previously known to be associated with dementia, indicating new targets for preventive treatments.

The results are based on new blood sample analyzes of more than 10,000 middle-aged and elderly people, samples taken and stored during large-scale studies decades ago as part of an ongoing study.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have linked abnormal blood levels of 38 proteins with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease within five years. Of these 38 proteins, 16 appeared to predict the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease two decades ago.

Although most of these risk signs may be merely occasional byproducts of the slow disease process that leads to Alzheimer’s disease, the analysis indicated high levels of a single protein, SVEP1, as a possible causal contributor to this disease process.

“This is the most comprehensive analysis of its kind to date, and it sheds light on multiple biological pathways,” said lead author Joseph Koresh, MD, and George W. Comstock Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Related to Alzheimer’s disease. Some of these proteins that we discovered are just indications of a possible disease, but a related subset may be a cause, because it raises the possibility of targeting these proteins with future treatments.”

Efforts to measure the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in people before the onset of dementia focused mainly on the two most obvious features of Alzheimer’s brain disease: the clumps of the beta-amyloid protein known as plaques, and the tau protein synapses.

And scientists showed that brain imaging of plaques, and blood or cerebrospinal fluid levels of beta-amyloid or tau, have some value in predicting early years of Alzheimer’s disease.

But humans have tens of thousands of other distinct proteins in their cells and blood, and techniques for measuring many of these proteins from one small blood sample have evolved in recent years.

The researchers’ preliminary analysis covered blood samples taken from 2011 to 2013 from more than 4,800 middle-aged participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, a large epidemiological study of risk factors associated with heart disease and findings in four American communities. Since 1985.

Researchers collaborating at a laboratory technology company called SomaLogic used a technology they recently developed, called SomaScan, to record levels of approximately 5,000 distinct proteins in stored ARIC study samples.

The researchers analyzed the results and found 38 proteins whose abnormal levels were significantly associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the five years following a blood draw.

They then used SomaScan to measure protein levels from more than 11,000 blood samples taken from younger participants in the ARIC study between 1993 and 1995.

They found that abnormal levels of 16 of the 38 proteins previously identified were associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades between this blood draw and the follow-up clinical evaluation in 2011 to 2013.

To verify these results in a different group of patients, the scientists reviewed previous SomaScan results of blood samples taken between 2002 and 2006 during an Icelandic study. That study evaluated proteins, including 13 of the 16 proteins identified in ARIC analyzes.

Of these 13 proteins, six were again linked with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over a follow-up period of nearly 10 years.

In a further statistical analysis, the researchers compared the identified proteins with data from previous studies of genetic links to Alzheimer’s disease. The comparison strongly suggested that one of the proteins identified, SVEP1, is not only a symptomatic marker of Alzheimer’s disease risk but is involved in either triggering or driving the disease.

And SVEP1 is a protein whose normal functions remain somewhat ambiguous, although in a study published earlier this year it was linked to the condition atherosclerosis, which underlies heart attacks and strokes.