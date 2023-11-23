“BelNovosti”: a vinegar-based product will help in the fight against mold

You can fight mold in your home without using household chemicals. A simple vinegar-based product will help remove black deposits. Folk recipe revealed “BelNovosti”.

For the solution you will need water and table vinegar in a one to one ratio. The concentrate is sprayed onto the moldy area and then wiped with a napkin or brush. It is especially noted that the product is not suitable for surfaces made of natural stone and wood.

Tea tree oil has also proven effective. For a one-time treatment, the solution is prepared in a ratio of five to seven drops of oil per tablespoon of water. In advanced cases – one teaspoon of oil per 200 milliliters of water. Before the procedure, it is necessary to first remove mold from the surface. This product will not only eliminate mold, but also fill the house with a pleasant aroma.

The fungus likes to settle in places where moisture accumulates: in cold weather, condensation often collects on window frames and slopes. Having decided to get rid of mold once and for all, you must first eliminate the cause of its appearance. It is also necessary to regularly ventilate the premises and monitor the air humidity in the house. The publication’s experts remind that folk remedies do not guarantee the complete disappearance of mold.

Previously, Russians were given cheap means to eliminate fungus in the bathroom. Products based on sodium hydrochloride, such as bleach, whiten the surface well, killing mold.