Monaco (Reuters)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez scored the fastest time in the first free-test round of the Monaco Grand Prix, the fifth round of the F1 World Championship on Thursday.

Perez excelled in one of the free trials for the first time with his current team, Red Bull, with Formula 1 returning to the streets of Monaco two years later due to the emerging highly contagious Corona virus.

Perez had joined his current team from Racing Point (who has now converted to Aston Martin) after the end of last season. Today, Perez outperformed all his peers on the track next to the coast, when he scored one minute 12.487 seconds on soft tires, a modification that was introduced to his car.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver, scored the second fastest time in the tour, 0.119 behind the leader, while Red Bull II driver Max Verstappen came in third with medium tires such as Sainz.

In the general standings after the first four rounds of the season, second-placed Verstappen is 14 points behind British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, in what resembles a special race between the two men after Hamilton won three races for the younger Dutch competitor’s victory once.

Hamilton finished fifth in the first round today, with medium tires, directly ahead of Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

French driver Pierre Gasly scored the fourth fastest time in the opening round. Ferrari’s second driver, Charles Leclerc, from Monaco, was unable to complete the tour, due to a technical problem with the speed box, after making only four laps.

Leclerc also did not complete his assignment in his last two races in his country. The veteran Spanish driver, Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, had an accident at the start of the tour, causing some damage to his car, but he was able to return at a later time.

The famous and distinguished Monaco race was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, but it is now being held with 40% of the capacity of its stands, with 7,500 fans allowed daily.

Usually the first two rounds of testing in Monaco are held on Thursday, unlike the other races, while Friday is a day of rest for all.