Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained an accomplice in the attempt on the life of former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev – this was reported on October 31 at the Public Relations Center (PSC) of the special service.

The detained 46-year-old resident of Yalta confessed and said that he acted as a coordinator in organizing the assassination attempt. It was committed on the night of October 27 near the sanatorium in Yalta, where Oleg Tsarev lived: one or more killers shot at the politician.

Fortunately, the assassination attempt failed: the condition of Tsarev, who was hospitalized after the attack, was called satisfactory by the FSB. However, it is still unknown what kind of weapon was used to shoot the politician. However, the most popular “guns” among killers are well known to law enforcement agencies. This weapon and the most notorious assassination attempts committed with its help were recalled by Lenta.ru.

Makarov pistol and politician Nemtsov

The Makarov pistol (PM) was adopted by the Soviet army in 1951 and until recently was produced without significant changes. The pistol is easy to use, small in size and weight for a 9mm caliber, and highly reliable. It is widely used in domestic law enforcement agencies and is also in demand among criminals.

On April 17, 2003, State Duma deputy Sergei Yushenkov was fatally wounded by a PM with a silencer in Moscow. Presumably, the same weapon was used to commit the most notorious contract crime of the 2010s – the massacre of Boris Nemtsov on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge in Moscow on February 27, 2015.

The Makarov pistol Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

Stechkin automatic pistol and the Yamadayev brothers

The 20-round Stechkin automatic pistol (APS) is distinguished by a number of design features: it can fire in bursts, and a massive wooden butt holster is attached to it. It was planned to equip field officers, grenade launchers and crews of combat vehicles with this long-barreled pistol. But in the end, APS was used to a limited extent by special units.

The ability to fire bursts from a pistol appealed to criminals, so in the 1990s APS were actively used in gang wars

On September 24, 2008, in Moscow, using an APS with a silencer, killers dealt with Russian politician Ruslan Yamadayev while he was in his own car. And on March 28, 2009, in Dubai (UAE), his brother Sulim Yamadayev received three lethal bullets in the back.

Gas pistol IZH and human rights activist Politkovskaya

Gas pistols of the IZH family are one of the types of non-lethal self-defense weapons. It is equipped with cartridges that contain capsules containing tear or irritant gas instead of bullets. Structurally, such weapons cannot fire live cartridges – unlike signal, blank or traumatic cartridges with a rubber bullet.

However, criminals sometimes convert gas weapons to use live ammunition. The “homemade” weapon has a very small resource – only a few shots. However, no more is required to carry out reprisals. On October 7, 2006, journalist, human rights activist and writer Anna Politkovskaya was fatally wounded in the center of Moscow from an IZH gas pistol converted to a live cartridge.

FN Browning Model 1910 pistol and journalist Baburova

The pistol designed by John Browning, released in 1910, occupied the niche of a compact weapon for personal carry for a long time. This is a pocket weapon, the main advantage of which is its small size. The pistol was widespread in Europe as a civilian, police and army weapon, and was produced until 1983.

It was from the FN Model 1910 that Gavrilo Princip shot Archduke Ferdinand in July 1914, which led to the First World War

Today in Russia this is a rare weapon. It is also rarely used in the criminal world, since there are much more modern and affordable analogues of this rarity.

However, it was from such a pistol that on January 19, 2009, in the center of Moscow, in the center of Moscow, the killers dealt with lawyer Stanislav Markelov and freelance journalist of Novaya Gazeta Anastasia Baburova with two lethal shots to the head.

The FN Browning Model 1910 pistol used to shoot Stanislav Markelov and Anastasia Baburova Photo: from the criminal case materials

Automatic pistol Škorpion vz. 61 and ORT General Director Listyev

Czechoslovakian automatic pistol (AP) Škorpion vz. 61 (61 – from 1961, when the weapon was put into service) was developed for tank crews, signalmen and military personnel of other specialties who do not require anything more than a pistol.

Skorpion vz. 61 is a melee weapon, and the ability to fire automatically from it greatly increases its fire potential. The rate of fire of about 840 rounds per minute makes the AP a terrible weapon in close combat.

True, there are also disadvantages: for example, it is difficult to shoot accurately from a pistol in automatic mode

And the ammunition in a 10 or 20 round magazine runs out very quickly. But while the AP shoots, its bullets are scattered over a large space, causing enormous damage. Therefore, these weapons are very popular among terrorists and bandits of all stripes.

Skorpion vz. 61, along with a Walther pistol, was used by the perpetrators of one of the most notorious custom killings of the 90s: on March 1, 1995, in Moscow, Soviet and Russian TV presenter and journalist, first general director of ORT, entrepreneur Vladislav Listyev was fatally wounded with this weapon.

They shot twice: one of the bullets hit Listyev in the head, the second in the arm

And now, on April 12, 2021, with the help of AP Škorpion vz. 61 killers dealt with thief in law Ali Heydarov (Albert Ryzhy). The crime boss was working out on a treadmill in the fitness club of one of the elite Moscow residential complexes when the liquidator approached him from behind and fired five shots into the back of the head, leaving no chance.

Borz submachine gun and businessman Kalmanovich

The “Borz” submachine gun (in Chechen “wolf”) is a copy of the Armenian K6-92 submachine gun, produced in small quantities by the Grozny “Red Hammer” plant during the reign of Dzhokhar Dudayev. However, by the mid-90s, the word “Borz” was used to describe a whole category of handicraft or semi-handicraft submachine guns (SMGs).

It is almost impossible to track them due to the lack of marking and shooting for the bullet cartridge collection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And coupled with the fact that the Borz SMG is well suited for concealed carry and quick use, its success among criminals was guaranteed.

On June 26, 1998, the mayor of Nefteyugansk, Vladimir Petukhov, was shot from the Borz checkpoint on his way to work. And on November 2, 2009, in the center of Moscow they dealt with the famous Russian businessman Shabtai Kalmanovich: the killers shot his Mercedes S500 from two Borz SMGs.

Agram 2000 submachine gun and Deputy Starovoitova

The 9-mm Agram 2000 submachine gun was developed during the civil war in Yugoslavia and, although it was not officially adopted by military units, it was actively used by partisans, rebels and saboteurs. A characteristic feature is the removable muffler: the barrel integrates with it very easily.

Several groups of holes are made in the barrel through which powder gases are diverted into the expansion chamber of the muffler. If Agram 2000 is used without it, the holes are closed with a special coupling.

The weapon gained recognition among criminals because in wartime conditions it was not shot for the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ bullet case and often did not have markings

It was the Agram 2000, along with a homemade copy of the Beretta pistol, that killers in St. Petersburg used on November 21, 1998 to kill politician Galina Starovoitova, State Duma deputy and co-chairman of the Democratic Russia party. Starovoitova received two wounds, which turned out to be fatal.

Kalashnikov assault rifle and politician Manevich

The 7.62mm Kalashnikov assault rifle (AK) was adopted by the USSR in 1949. Together with modifications, this is the most common small arms in the world. The main advantages of the AK are simplicity of design, high reliability and durability.

You can shoot from this weapon in any weather conditions and at any air temperature, even if fine sand, water or dirt gets into the body.

Today, the AK is in service with fifty armies around the world, and it is not surprising that this weapon is actively used on the other side of the law

On August 18, 1997, the Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg, Mikhail Manevich, was wounded with five bullets from a Yugoslav-made Kalashnikov assault rifle with an optical sight. He died on the way to the hospital.

Special forces machine gun and thief in law Ded Hasan

The special “Val” assault rifle was developed at the Klimov TsNIITOCHMASH in the second half of the 1980s, together with the VSS “Vintorez” silent sniper rifle. Lightweight (weighing only 2.5 kilograms), silent weapon, which provides the ability to use both sniper and armor-piercing cartridges.

“Val” is in service with special forces units and was used, in particular, during counter-terrorism operations in the North Caucasus. This is a very serious weapon, inaccessible to ordinary criminals.

AS “Val” is used only by professional killers for contract killings of very famous personalities

On June 5, 2009, three lethal shots were fired from the “Val” AS in Makhachkala at the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, Adilgerey Magomedtagirov. And on January 16, 2013, in the courtyard of the capital’s restaurant “Old Phaeton,” one of the most powerful criminal authorities in Russia, thief in law Aslan Usoyan (Ded Hassan), was fatally wounded from this weapon.

SVD and thief in law Yaponchik

The 7.62 mm SVD was adopted by the Soviet Army in 1963. From a modern point of view, the rifle cannot be considered a sniper – its accuracy of fire is more than two times lower than the requirements for high-precision rifles.

However, killers liked it for its long range and box magazine with ten rounds: for a custom killing, just one bullet is enough, but with the SVD, the criminal has not one, but ten attempts to hit the target.

That is why weapons appear in many custom-made reprisals using “whips” – as sniper rifles are called in criminal jargon

On July 28, 2009, a killer using an SVD rifle with a silencer at the exit from the capital’s Thai Elephant restaurant wounded the leader of the Moscow criminal clan, thief in law Vyacheslav Ivankov (Yaponchik), in the stomach. He later died in hospital.

Beretta pistol and thief in law Guli

The Beretta 92 (also known as the M9) is an Italian 9x19mm semi-automatic pistol that has earned a reputation for being reliable, practical, comfortable and accurate. It is widely used in both military and police units of various countries and is rightfully recognized as one of the best pistols in the world.

This Beretta 92 owes much to the fact that it is the standard military pistol of US military personnel.

For Russian killers, such weapons are rather exotic: much more popular, for example, is the Austrian Glock, which was used by Alexander Pustovalov (Sasha Soldat), one of the most famous liquidators of the 1990s.

Nevertheless, it was the Beretta pistol that was used to assassinate thief in law Nadir Salifov (Guli), the main thief in law of Azerbaijan and one of the most influential authorities in the entire post-Soviet space. The liquidator dealt with him on the evening of August 20, 2020: Guli received a bullet in the back of the head in one of the hotel rooms in Antalya (Turkey).