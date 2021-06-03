A silent place 2, the film directed by John krasinski, premiered on May 28 and continues to give fans something to talk about. The sequel showed that fiction still has a history for a while, but the filmmaker may not be on board.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski revealed that he was proud of the first two installments. However, he is not sure if he will complete the trilogy of the terrifying aliens that decimated humanity.

“Even though I’m the person who did the first two, I won’t be the one who did the last or last two. This is an incredible sandbox to play with, and whether or not I’m the right guy to do more of these movies or a few more of them, I don’t know. But I know that I am really proud of the world we have created, “he told the outlet.

After these statements, Krasinski made it clear that he has no problem giving the address to someone else because he already told everything he wanted. In addition, he affirmed that the sequel gives rise to more stories that ensure the future of the saga.

A quiet place 2 was one of the first films affected by the pandemic. Photo: Composition / Paramount +

“Many of the things that I found interesting in the first part ended up in the second. In the sequel I learned my lesson very quickly and whenever I had ideas like that I would write them down in case there was ever a third part or one more movie. So, I was able to reference things in case there is another. We even put a couple of Easter eggs in case if I make a third we can connect it with the second one ”, he concluded.