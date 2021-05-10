A silent place, the film directed by John krasinski and starring Emily blunt, it was all a success. Four years later, fans will finally see the second part that will expand that fictional world of monsters that devour everything.

Unlike the first installment, the sequel will hit theaters on May 28 and would become part of Paramount + just 45 days later. Krasinski and Blunt are not happy with the decision, as their earnings are based on the box office.

In a typical premiere, A place in silence 2 it would be shown in theaters for about 90 days. After this, the video on demand service would run for approximately 6 months until it finally reaches a streaming platform.

According to Bloomberg (via The Playlist), if half the film’s running time is discarded and sent directly to Paramount +, the pay of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt would be affected considerably.

Now, the specialized media reports that Paramount He is not willing to renegotiate the financial agreement with the director and the protagonist, after he decided to change the distribution plan due to the effects of the pandemic.

A Silent Place is one of the most successful horror films of recent years. Photo: Paramount

A silent place 2 – official synopsis

After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.