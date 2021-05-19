A silent place 2 is one of the most anticipated horror films by fans of the genre. After a series of delays due to the pandemic, the installment will finally see the light to expand the history of humanity decimated and stalked by ferocious aliens.

On this occasion, we will learn what happened to the Abbott family after the events of the first installment. Now that John Krasinski’s character is dead, Emily Blunt’s character takes center stage to face aliens and a new threat.

Unlike the first installment, the sequel will hit theaters on May 28 and later become part of Paramount +. A few days after its premiere, the specialized critics could already see the film and their appreciations could not be more encouraging to the fans.

What did the review say for A Silent Place 2?

Matt Oakes (Silver Sceen Riot)

“There are more monsters and even more silence, albeit less scares and emotional freaks, in John Kransinski’s still effective horror sequel”

Meagan Navarro (Bloody Disgusting)

“It’s an excellent follow-up that delivers the emotion and feeling that audiences fell in love with before.”

Germain Lussier (Gizmodo)

“The new characters provide tantalizing alternate points of view, and the ending is hugely satisfying and exciting.”

The film will arrive in mid-2022 on Paramount plus. Photo: Composition / Paramount

Jeffrey Zhang (Strange Harbors)

“A tireless exercise of nervous and fast-paced tension. This sequel takes everything good about the first movie and raises it to eleven. “

Vinnie Mancuso (Collider)

“Krasinski manages to create visual chaos with a very vivid human core at its center. (…) It has the staying power of a great modern horror epic.