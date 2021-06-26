After more than a year of death from the corona virus, a silent milestone was reached on Saturday. For the first time since September 7, 2020, RIVM reported zero corona deaths. Nearly 18,000 deaths have been reported so far at the GGDs. The actual mortality is higher and it cannot be ruled out that people still died of corona on Saturday outside this registration. The Covid-19 disease is notifiable, but dying from it is not. Still, the trend in mortality statistics is undeniable – towards zero deaths.

Around eighty, more often male than female and fatter than average. The corona victim probably stayed in a nursing home, like many others at that age, and already had health problems. If he died in the spring of 2020, chances are he came from the south of the country. And if the coronavirus hadn’t ended his life prematurely, he – or she – would have lived an average of another five to six years.

The number of corona deaths, counted since March 2020, will currently be around 31,000 in practice, thinks Ruben van Gaalen, researcher at CBS. “The actual death rate is quite consistently about 70 to 80 percent higher than the number that the GGDs report to the RIVM.”

The official figures from Statistics Netherlands are based on cause of death statements and are therefore behind: until March this year 27,056 people died from the corona virus. Of 2,814 of these deaths, a viewing doctor suspected that the disease played an important role in the death.

Hospitals flooded

Coronavirus deaths peaked in April 2020, as hospitals threatened to become overrun with Covid-19 patients at the height of the first wave. That month, almost 6,400 Dutch people died of confirmed or suspected corona in about one in four cases. Testing was not yet as accessible as it is now.

Adjusted for population size, first-wave mortality in the south of the country was almost eight times higher than in the north, the CBS calculated. The differences between the regions are large: in the GGD region Hart voor Brabant, more than 1,400 people died from the corona virus. In Groningen, Statistics Netherlands counted 32 deaths. Everywhere, it was mainly people who were already frail: 59 percent of the cases involved people who were being nursed under the Long-term Care Act – people who, for example, receive home care or stay in a nursing or care home.

During the summer months of 2020, deaths from the coronavirus fell sharply, only to pick up again from August when the second wave swelled. The mortality peaks of the first wave were not matched because, among other things, diagnosis and treatment had improved. “After the first wave, the fires mainly move to the Randstad conurbation and the major cities,” says CBS researcher Van Gaalen. “It has always been less in Friesland and Groningen. These kinds of epidemics have remained local due to the measures taken.”

The fact that the mortality in the second wave was still higher is because the second wave lasted longer. After the peak of death in the first wave, the number of infectious people fell sharply in a short time. In the second wave, tens of thousands of contagious people continued to walk around for months. Only since the end of April this year has that number been consistently decreasing.

In the first wave (March to July), according to the cause of death statistics, about 10,100 people died from corona. In the second wave (July to January), the disease claimed 14,300 victims. After January, the mortality started to decrease. In February 2,500 people died from corona. After that, no figures are known about the causes of death, which will follow in early July.

Additional deaths

Statistics Netherlands looks ahead on the basis of excess mortality: how many more people died than normal. Those additional deaths are almost entirely attributable to the coronavirus. Mortality has been falling since the last week of April, says Van Gaalen. “You can see that we are now more or less on the expected line. Until mid-May, we still had excess mortality in the 65-80 age group. That was gone for the first time at the end of May. There is no excess mortality in all three age groups – 0-65, 65-80 and 80+ – but we have had a few thousand extra deaths this year.”

The effect of the vaccination campaign is particularly clear among the over-80s and people receiving long-term care. “In the groups where the vaccination programs could be implemented the fastest, you see a decrease in hospital admissions and mortality. In the other not.”