Mobile video games have grown little by little since projects like angry Birds have been launched in the app stores, and the clear example of success has been neither more nor less than Pokémon GO!project of niantic that is still more alive than ever. However, things have not gone well these days for this cell phone program.

A few days ago there was a controversy with the newest update, since the use of remote raid passes was restricted, a fact that is limited to a few players within the application. This has been discussed in some forums Redditin which they assure that they have hardly met anyone in sight to exchange or fight.

To this have also been added questionable decisions by niantic, because the price of in-game currencies has increased, and clearly that will make people use more of their real money. For this reason, some users have chosen to leave their game and that can endanger the servers being closed in the future.

Remember that Pokémon GO! Is available in iOS and Android.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: I am surprised that this application is still alive after the boom that occurred many years ago. However, it is noticeable that his fans remain faithful to him until the end.