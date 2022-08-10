Today, Wednesday, the Malian authorities announced a significant increase in the death toll from an attack carried out by terrorists in the city of Tesset, last Sunday.
Authorities said 42 Malian soldiers were killed in the attack, which took place in a border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the African Sahel region, according to a document containing the names of the dead soldiers.
The new outcome is the highest in the ranks of the Malian army since a series of attacks at the end of 2019 and early 2020 carried out by the terrorist organization ISIS in the Three Borders region.
On Tuesday, the Malian army announced in a preliminary toll that gunmen had killed 17 of its soldiers and four civilians in an attack near the town of Tissit on Sunday.
In a statement issued late Monday, the army said that nine other soldiers were missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed.
“On August 7, 2022, at around 3:00, the army units in Tisset responded forcefully to a complex attack carried out by armed terrorist groups in coordination with each other, believed to be ISIS,” the statement said.
The military said it killed at least seven of the attacking terrorists.
