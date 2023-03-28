The committee will vote on allocating a total amount of 12 billion euros, which will be distributed simultaneously to supplying Kiev with military supplies and to refilling the German army’s stores with weapons and ammunition after it emptied a large part of this stockpile during the past year to supply Kiev with weapons and ammunition.

If the committee approves this funding, as is expected, the volume of German aid to Ukraine will jump from the 3 billion pledged so far, to about 15 billion euros, including amounts that will be used to replenish the stores of the German army.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Finance will present to the deputies a number of proposals in this direction.

According to the same source, the German army will be able to benefit from part of these new allocations, starting this year.

rearmament