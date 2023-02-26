In the city of Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate in southern Iraq, the agency “Agence France Presse” documented seeing the bottom of the Euphrates River visible at the banks and the supports of the bridges crossing the river.

The water file is an essential and thorny issue for Iraq, a semi-desert country inhabited by about 42 million people.

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources stated, in a statement, on Sunday, that “the decrease in water quotas in some southern governorates” is due to “the lack of water revenues coming to the Mosul Dam on the Tigris and the Haditha Dam on the Euphrates from neighboring Turkey.”

This, she said, led to “a sharp decline in the country’s water reserves.”

Wrong irrigation methods, according to the ministry, also exacerbated this shortage, noting that “farmers did not adhere to the established agricultural areas” according to the plan set by the authorities.

Abd al-Ridha Mustah Sunaid, director of water resources in Dhi Qar, said that the farmers “began to overstep and cultivate vast areas that may reach many times what is planned for the agricultural plan.”

According to the official, this led to “an increase in water consumption from the Gharraf and Euphrates river basins, and cast a shadow over the lack of incoming water.”

Iraq often faces a problem of water shortage. Therefore, the authorities ration the distribution of water for various needs, such as irrigation, agriculture, drinking water consumption, and feeding the marshes of southern Iraq.

This is done by conserving water in dams in the north of the country, which angers the southern governorates.

“This situation is temporary,” said Khaled Shamal, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, in a statement to AFP, referring to the drop in levels of the two rivers in the south.

He added that his ministry would release more water from the Iraqi dams in Mosul, Dokan and Darbandikhan, pledging positive results “within the next two days.”

With less rain, higher temperatures and increased desertification, Iraq is one of the five countries most vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change in the world, according to the United Nations.

In December, the World Bank called on Iraq to adopt a “greener” development model to meet the climate challenge.

In a report, the international organization called on Iraq to “modernize the irrigation system” and “rehabilitate dams.”

She also stressed the need to “improve water distribution and reuse wastewater” as well as “increasing reliance on smart agriculture” in the face of climate change.