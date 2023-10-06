The Guardian about the speech at Valdai: Putin is stepping up nuclear rhetoric

As in Russia, President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club was followed abroad. Foreign journalists analyzed the Russian leader’s speech, which lasted almost four hours, and published materials in the world’s largest media. What from Putin’s speech caused the greatest reaction from the world press – in the material of Lenta.ru.

The New York Times

American edition of the New York Times (NYT) published material with the headline: “Putin said that Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered missile,” which quotes the words of the head of state about the successful test of the Burevestnik cruise missile. At the same time, the authors of the article drew attention to the fact that the president did not disclose the details of the test, in particular, he did not name the missile’s flight range.

Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

The newspaper’s journalists also noted that Putin for the first time revealed the details of the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane. In particular, he stated that there was no external influence on the plane in which the leader of the Wagner PMC was located.

The NYT emphasized that alcohol and drug tests were not carried out on the people on board Prigozhin, although law enforcement officers found five kilograms of cocaine in the company of the Wagner founder in St. Petersburg.

Le Figaro

French edition of Le Figaro released article with the headline: “Putin keeps his finger on the nuclear trigger.” The newspaper’s journalists suggested that in his speech the president “multiplied his warnings to the West” and also saw in the Russian leader’s words a “thinly veiled threat.”

However, many experts doubt that Russia is using nuclear weapons. On the one hand, the reason for this is the apocalyptic consequences of such a decision. On the other hand, China, Moscow’s leading partner, is unlikely to agree with this Le Figaro

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / RIA Novosti

El Pais

Spanish edition of El Pais published several materials dedicated to Putin’s speech. In particular, the newspaper’s journalists focused on the president’s statements on nuclear issues and came to the conclusion that the Russian leader has so far ruled out the possibility of a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

The newspaper’s journalists also believed that the Russian president intends to fight globalization, and also saw in his speech a call to “build a new world, divided into civilization states.”

Photo: Dmitry Azarov / Kommersant

El Periodico

Catalan edition of El Periódico allocated Putin’s words that Russia’s response to a nuclear strike on its territory will leave the enemy no chance of survival.

The Kremlin leader assured that Russia’s response to a nuclear attack by any potential enemy would not leave the enemy any chance of survival. In the same speech, he hinted at the possibility of resuming nuclear testing for the first time in more than three decades. El Periodico

In addition, newspaper journalists also attracted information about Prigozhin’s plane crash. “For the first time, the president is speaking about the reasons that caused the air disaster that led to the death of the Wagner management,” commentators noted.

The Guardian

British edition of The Guardian believesthat Putin is increasing his nuclear rhetoric. “Vladimir Putin intensified his nuclear rhetoric, saying that Russia had successfully tested a nuclear missile,” noted the material dedicated to the Russian leader’s speech.

The Guardian noted that Putin's speech followed a statement that the resumption of nuclear testing could send a powerful signal to Moscow's enemies in the West

The publication’s observers’ attention was also drawn to the topic of the plane crash of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “In his speech, Putin suggested that the plane crash was caused by an explosion inside the plane, and not by a missile attack,” the material says.