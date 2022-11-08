Can you imagine planning your wedding perfectly, but just at the moment of saying yes, something chilling happens that leaves everyone speechless, some call it a sign of the universe, because something similar happened to some boyfriends who were in full ceremony and heard a crashing noise.

The happy couple, hearing the strange noise, turned On the sides, without being able to believe what it was about, the shocking moment was recorded and shared by the user “@chiaramorena_” on her TikTok account.

Chiara Morena showed the comical moment along with the description, “pov: it’s your aunt’s wedding and guest seats are broken”.

Later, in the recording, a man and a woman were seen about to marry in front of the civil registry, however, a frightening noise interrupted them.

When the future spouses turned to see where the noise was coming from, they realized that their relatives and friends They were on the floor because the chairs broke.

Seeing the scene, Internet users do not hesitate to watch the clip over and over again, for which it has almost reached 4 million views and has thousands of comments because for some it was not a coincidence if not the work of fate.

But something that caught the attention of Internet users is that a man, despite the fall, did not stop recording for a single moment by pointing it out so much in the messages, the creator of the content clarified that it was his grandfather, the loved one who did not stop capturing with his phone for a moment.

“I want to see the video of the man who never stops recording”, “the laughter in the background”, “I would take it as a sign”.