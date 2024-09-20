A barbershop in Ivanovo has a sign that was removed after the terrorist attack at Crocus

A barbershop in Teikovo in the Ivanovo region had an “Open” sign that was removed by the owners of the establishment immediately after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Before the terrorist attack, one of the defendants in the Crocus case, Muhammadsobir Faizov, worked in this barbershop (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring). According to the seller of the neighboring store, Maxim, the barbershop is not working yet, but he hopes that the salon will open soon.

“The haircuts were good, the salon was popular, and people came. [Файзов] “The haircut was good,” he said.

Earlier, Muhammadsobir’s neighbor Faizova said that his family had left their rented apartment in Ivanovo near Moscow. “They are gone, they left. They were deported several months ago,” she said.