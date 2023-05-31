The national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro “Alito” Moreno Cardenaspointed out as a sign of desperation that the Labor Party (PT) has declined in favor of Morena in the Coahuila gubernatorial elections.

Alito Moreno indicated that the coalition “Va por México” by the PRI, PAN and PRD, has a wide advantage in the polls prior to the elections in Coahuila, so Morena needed her allies to increase her numbers.

“It is one more example of the desperation of Morena, of her allies, of the government of the Republic, because they know that they are going to lose the elections, they use distractors to want to generate perceptions that do not exist. We are clearly, clearly this is how it is shown, in a vast advantage, more than 20 points up in Coahuila”, declared the leader of the tricolor.

Even, Alejandro Moreno He assured that in the elections of the State of Mexico, Alejandra del Moral, candidate for the coalition, also has an advantage over her opponents when the elections will be held this June 4 in both states.

“Also, we are doing very well, Alejandra del Moral very well, we are closing with everything, happy, there are many polls, the polls are closed. The ones that were published right now, some in the national media, in the morning on the radio, three, four points, it’s a technical draw, we’re fine, and these are the desperate shows that the Morena government is doing because they know they’re going to lose.” , he asserted.

PT declines for Morena

The PT declined in favor of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in the Coahuila gubernatorial elections as part of the “Together We Make History” coalition.

In a press conference headed by the national leaders of the PT and Morena, Alberto Anaya and Mario delgado, the deputy Benjamín Robles read the statement that declined to his party in favor of Armando Guadiana.

“Putting unity first and to maintain the strength of the “Together We Make History” coalition, the national leadership of our party firmly states that we will go together with the Morena y Verde Ecologista party for the good of Mexico, for this reason we have decided to give our support to the Morena’s candidate in Coahuila”, declared Benjamín Robles.

The petista assured that they will continue to support the national project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as they have done in the last 23 years.