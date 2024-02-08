













A Sign of Affection came from the hand of Ajia-do Animation Works (Kakushigoto, Revenge), its episodes have been released every Saturday since its premiere on January 6, 2024; On the other hand, its manga has been published in the Dessert division of Kōdansha since 2019. It currently has 10 compilation volumes, its serialization is still in publication; It has five anime episodes and a twelve-episode release was contemplated.

More anime like A Sign of Affection

A Sign of Affection – What is it about? Where to see?

Crunchyroll is the platform that has the distribution license A Sign of Affection. Every Saturday its episodes are released along with those of The Apothecary Diaries. The pair of beautiful protagonists hit the same day, so we can be very loving over the weekend.

A Sign of Affection is an anime that follows the story of Yuki, a deaf-mute girl who attends university. The protagonist is a young woman who is very interested in discovering new things and is not afraid of anything.

One day she meets a very adventurous young man on the subway who likes to travel a lot. Itsuomi, the boy, realizes that Yuki can't listen and gets her out of a bind. After that, they realize that they have a girl. common companion.

Yuki realizes his inclinations towards Itsuomi and tries to spend more time with him, for his part, the boy does the same, even starting to learn sign language. Both will realize their mutual affinity and begin to build their friendship.

The anime follows the evolution of their affections and their personal stories, because they will slowly be able to trust their dreams to each other.

So A Sign of Affection It is a delivery that focuses on a deaf-mute girl and her development in the world; in general about her daily life and in particular with her romantic interest. Let's see how it all turns out!

A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice It also follows the story of a girl who is deaf and mute, but since childhood. Because of this we can see all the bullying she suffers and the type of person she slowly becomes.

One of the colleagues she appreciates the most is very rude to her; However, the passing of the years will clarify her relationship and allow us to see the type of bond they have.

However, although A Silent Voice serves to specify the contempt that the deaf and mute community can suffer and the changes that people can have, the truth is that at times the exposition of the plot falls short, in addition to the fact that in the end the protagonists stay together but the Abuse can be truly terrifying.

A Sign of Affection It has a much warmer plot, it also manages to expose the abuse but does not justify it. At the end of the day, Itsuomi is a kind man, just like Yuki. This story definitely has a very clean proposal of the situation.

Osama Ranking

Bocchi is a young prince, the son of a giant, but he has been cursed, so he is actually quite small and completely lacking in strength. When his father dies, he would have to take on the role of heir to the kingdom, but In view of his poor dexterity, plus the fact that he is deaf and mute, people do not accept him, They prefer their brother.

However, a change in everyone's life will make the boys grow up and value themselves in a different way. Bocchi will save his kingdom with the help of Kage, his new friend, who will protect him and also help him survive in the world that despises his potential.

Towards the end of the first season, Both will begin a journey to found a new kingdom.

Bocchi faces many difficulties because he is deaf and mute, however, his great spirit will not let him give up. He will definitely become the best king in the world from him.

Violet Evergarden

Violet is a little girl whose arms are destroyed by a bomb in the war, at that same moment she loses the general who had taken charge of her, so, with many traumas to heal plus the terrible losses, the girl prepares to try to live again.

Violet will have prosthetic arms and hands, and will write letters for others while trying to discover her own feelings. The young woman will make a life again while she struggles with her grief and learns from others.

It should be noted that its animation is too beautiful. Have you already seen the anime? By now it has finished being adapted!

Josee, the tiger and the fish

Josee is a girl who has a very strong personality and a very important dream to fulfill, however, being paraplegic makes it difficult for her to move, among other things that it entails.

Josee does not expect to meet a young man who will give her a different strength to her days. From that moment on, although things will get a little more difficult, they will also be a lot more fun.

A Sign of Affection – A warm anime that invites us to empathize with other communities

A Sign of Affection It is a very interesting anime that will help us empathize with the different communities that have different characteristics than ours. Let us remember that each of them must have a space and visibility; This opens the door to greater understanding about the difficulties they experience.

So, I hope you give the titles we list in the note a chance. Remember to be kind to everyone at all times, we don't know what is happening in the homes and minds of others, and perhaps delicate treatment can improve a bad day, both for you and for others.

