Star Comics announced the imminent arrival of a Variant Anime for volume 1 of A SIGN OF AFFECTIONbeloved manga by Suu Morishita. Made in collaboration with Crunchyrollthis special cover will be available exclusively in comic shops or via the Star Comics website starting from next April 23rd at the launch price of €6.90.

But that is not all. The publishing house has in fact announced that for the entire month of April those who will carry out a spend of at least €30 on works from the Star Comics catalogue at the Star Shop chain and affiliated comic shops they will receive it as a free gift a three-month subscription card to Crunchyroll.

Star Comics 1 VARIANT SOULS The partnership continues on the occasion of the anime adaptation of one of the most popular shojo manga This is my world.

A world in which, since I was born, sounds have not existed. A SIGN OF AFFECTIONthe sweet love story of Yuki, a university student who has been deaf and dumb since birthAnd Itsuomi, the senpai willing to learn sign language for her, has made its way into the hearts of readers throughout Italy since the first volume. Since then, the two boys' relationship has evolved and the story has been enriched with new, memorable characters. It finally arrived too the anime adaptationtransmitted simulcast on Crunchyroll starting January 6, 2024. Even in this new medium, A SIGN OF AFFECTION has received enormous appreciation, with a rating of 4.9/5 on the streaming platform calculated based on over 32,000 audience ratings. It will air on Crunchyroll on March 23 the last episode and that's where it comes in the partnership Star Comicswhich will celebrate the success of the series with the new one A SIGN OF AFFECTION n. 1 VARIANT SOULS. For viewers of the anime it will be the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the original manga Suu Morishitaalready winner of the Grand Prize at the eleventh edition of An An manga awards. A SIGN OF AFFECTION n. 1 VARIANT SOULS will be available from April 23rd in comic shops and on the Star Comics website. Readers who wish will be able to pre-order their copy by contacting your trusted comic shop directly. Furthermore, from 1st to 30th Aprilevery purchase of at least €30 worth of manga from the entire Star Comics catalogue at the Star Shop chain comic shops and affiliates will give the right to a free three-month Crunchyroll subscription card. A SIGN OF AFFECTION n. 1 VARIANT SOULS

Suu Morishita

11.5×17.5, paperback, with overfill, b/w, pp. 176

Price: €6.90

Release date: 04/23/2024 in comic shops and on the Star Comics website

Source: Star Comics