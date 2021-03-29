A terminally ill third-year student from the English city of Liverpool, Maryside County, married his beloved after he learned that he had only a few days left to live. This is reported by the Unilad edition.

In October, 20-year-old student Owen Copland began to suffer from severe headaches. He was unable to receive timely medical assistance due to restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Copeland’s mother Jill (Gill) called an ambulance three times, and only on the third attempt, in November, Copeland had a CT scan, which showed that he had an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Shortly thereafter, the Englishman underwent radiation therapy and surgery that could have saved his life. But a recent scan showed that the tumor has grown significantly and has spread to the patient’s spine.

On March 5, doctors told Copeland that he had only a few days left to live. Having heard such a forecast, the man proposed to his beloved, 21-year-old Sarah Jones, whom he had been dating for two years.

The wedding was organized three days later, on March 8th. Copeland’s friends and family gathered at Copeland’s home. They organized live music, flowers and a banquet.

“It was great to see my friends and hear my best man Luke speak. I asked him to be a witness the day before the wedding, ”said the groom.

Now his mother and family are trying to draw public attention to the problem of treating malignant brain tumors. Jill believes that the fight against this disease is underfunded.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the English county of Derbyshire decided to fulfill all his desires before dying when he learned that he had an incurable stage of cancer. First of all, he decided to quickly organize a wedding with his beloved.