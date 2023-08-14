Celine Frei Matzohl’s friends have told disturbing details about Omer Cim: he had quit to be able to follow her

The first details emerge on the terrible story of the femicide that took place yesterday in Silandro, in the province of Bolzano. According to what has emerged so far, Omer Cim, the 28-year-old accused of the murder of Celine Frei Matzohl, it seems that he had even resigned in order to be able to follow her. An attitude of extreme jealousy. He could not resign himself to the end of their story.

Another feminicidethe umpteenth, took place yesterday at Schlandersa small town in the province of Bolzano.

THE parents of a 21-year-old, Celine Frei Matzohl, worried about not seeing their daughter return home since Saturday evening, on Sunday morning they raised the alarm to the authorities.

The family members immediately directed the investigation towards Omer Cim, Celine’s ex-partner. The Carabinieri went to the boy’s home and made the bitter discovery right there.

The body of the 21-year-old lay to the groundlifeless, pierced by several stab wounds.

In a few hours the military themselves managed to track the car of Omer, a Ford Fiesta, which was heading towards the Austrian border to escape.

The investigation into the crime of Celine Frei Matzohl

According to what has emerged so far, at the first interrogation to which he was subjected, Cim he would not utter a word.

To give some detail on the relationship between him and Celine, however, her friends thought about it.

Apparently the two had had one relation a few months, during the period in which both worked as hotel staff.

There jealousy Omer’s extreme, in the long run, had forced the 21-year-old to interrupt that sick relationship.

Closure which, however, he never accepted. So much so that it even seems that it was fired to have time to follow and stalk Celine.

The investigations will now focus on understanding movement and dynamics exact of the crime. The murder weapon was found at the scene.

A. is expected on Wednesday 16th August new interrogation to Omer Cim, the validation of the arrest.

On the same day, the coroner appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office will carry out the autopsy examination on the victim’s body, which will serve to ascertain the causes of death and the actual blows that the killer has inflicted on her.