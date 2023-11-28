The Russian caused a brawl on the Novosibirsk-Vladivostok flight and ended up in police custody

A Russian made a drunken brawl on a flight from Novosibirsk to Vladivostok and ended up in police custody. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Transport Police of the Far East.

According to the source, the 42-year-old Siberian was flying in business class on the plane and drinking alcohol. At some point, the man decided to smoke in the toilet of the aircraft, but the flight attendant saw this and reprimanded him. In response, the passenger swore at her and violated public order.

It is clarified that after landing, the police were called on board. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the rowdy under articles of petty hooliganism. Now he faces up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

Earlier, a drunk passenger on a Russian airline plane caused a riot on board, threatened with a bomb and tried to open the door of the aircraft during the flight. An emergency situation occurred on November 2 on a flight from Guangzhou (China) to Moscow.