The House of Representatives voted by 216 votes to 212 against starting discussion of the $886 billion defense appropriations bill, amid opposition from a small group of ultra-conservative Republicans.

This represents a setback for McCarthy, the day after his divided Republican majority met for two and a half hours in search of consensus on legislation to avoid the fourth government shutdown in a decade beginning on October 1.

With the vote failing, McCarthy told reporters he would follow “the same strategy I’ve had since January: just keep working, and never give up.”

Federal agencies will begin closing on October 1 unless Congress passes either a short-term continuation resolution or a full-year funding bill.

House Republicans have so far failed to unite on either possibility, and the ideas they have considered have only Republican support, making it unlikely they will win support in the Democratic-majority Senate or be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Fitch Ratings cited repeated last-minute negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills as among the reasons it downgraded the US debt rating to AA+ from AAA this year.

A small group of ultra-conservative Republicans oppose the Republican spending program, as they want guarantees that the 2024 financial appropriations will not exceed the 2022 maximum of $1.47 trillion, that is, $120 billion less than what McCarthy and Biden agreed to in May.