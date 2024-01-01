Accident in Rosazza in the Pro Loco premises where a New Year's Eve party was taking place. According to what Adnkronos has learned, some families were present at the party, including that of the undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmastro. The families of the men in the undersecretary's escort also took part in the celebrations.

The party, during which the guests had brought the necessary things for the dinner, was quietly drawing to a close when the deputy of Fratelli d'Italia arrived, Emanuele Pozzolo, along with his wife and children. Pozzolo, in fact, had previously announced that he would arrive at the end of the evening for a toast.

So while the guests were working hard to bring back what was left of the dinner and while the undersecretary was outside the Proco Loco hall and was loading his car, for reasons still being ascertained, a shot went off from the gun owned by deputy Pozzolo who injured a 31 year old, the son-in-law of a man escorting Undersecretary Delmastro. According to Adnkronos, the 31-year-old was released from hospital with a ten-day prognosis.

The note from Fratelli d'Italia

“The incident that occurred in Biella at a party on New Year's Eve which saw a person injured, fortunately slightly, by a shot fired from a weapon legally owned by the Hon. Pozzolo of FdI, has no political relevance This is a news story on which the competent authorities will carry out the necessary checks to ascertain the responsibilities. Should irregular or inadequate behavior on the part of the Honorable Pozzolo emerge, the appropriate measures will also be taken by the party. Absurd attempt to transform what happened into a political case to attack the Brothers of Italy”. This was stated in a note by the Fratelli d'Italia press office.