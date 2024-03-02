Deputy Minister Vysotsky: lemons, oranges and bananas may disappear in Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky on the TV channel “Glad” predicted shortages of some products.

He said that lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits, as well as bananas, ocean fish and seafood, may be the first to go missing from stores. The reasons for this situation, which the deputy minister described as difficult, were strikes by Polish farmers. “There may indeed be a shortage for these groups, and the shortage in most cases leads to higher prices,” Vysotsky noted.

At the same time, the official explained that products such as meat, milk, cereals, flour, sugar and butter will not disappear from the consumer basket of Ukrainians, since their production is located in the country.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a protest during which they blocked most of the checkpoints on the Ukrainian border, and also blocked the entrances to railway stations and seaports.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine called on Warsaw to resolve the issue of the border blockade by Polish protesters.