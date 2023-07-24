Monday, July 24, 2023, 7:01 p.m.



The concept ‘zombies against Joteros’ is the common thread of ‘El Festival III (The Final Jotdown)’, in which both the Murcian singer-songwriter Fran Ropero, who also entertained the awards ceremony with his songs, and Virginia Martinez played the role of the living dead. “It is a brave story with an impeccable cinematographic execution. We liked how the script has been spun, the rhythm it has, the risky themes it addresses, denunciation and satire, and the innovation when it comes to dealing with the jota ». With these arguments, the jury considered this Sunday that ‘El Festival III (The Final Jotdown)’, a short film directed by Isabel Palacín and scripted by Florida & Hermosso, was deserving of the main prize ‘Belchite de Película’ (endowed with 1,500 euros) in the VI edition of the express filming contest. Around 170 people have attended, distributed in 20 teams from Pamplona, ​​Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Murcia, Malaga, Madrid, Castellón, Álava, Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza.

The audiovisual piece of the team from Zaragoza led by Palacín also won the special prize Universidad San Jorge for ‘Best Screenplay’. Second prize in the contest (600 euros), organized by the Belchite City Council, went to ‘En la luna’, from the Indomita Films team, directed by Agustín Monllor and Enrique García. This short also won the Audience Award. As a novelty, this year the amount of this award goes from 600 to 900 euros thanks to an agreement between Aragón TV and ‘Belchite de Película’.

Likewise, Luisa Gavasa received the Belchite Lifetime Achievement Film Award in recognition of her extensive professional career.

All audiovisual pieces submitted to the contest were recorded and edited in Belchite over the course of 24 hours. “We are very satisfied for having broken records for another year,” said José Ramón Mañeru, director of the festival.