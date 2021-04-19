The information system, which will allow to promptly process appeals to the children’s ombudsman’s office, will soon appear in Russia. Anna Kuznetsova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, told about this, adding that, presumably, the applicants will need to call a three-digit number.

According to her, there is already a ready-made digital product – an information system, it allows you to process human requests that are associated not only with emergency cases, but also with any alarming signals, in particular, issues that arise in everyday life.

“For example, how to place a child in a kindergarten, where to find the nearest clinic, and so on. It is assumed that it will be a three-digit number “, – quotes April 19, the words of Kuznetsova “RIA News”…

The Children’s Ombudsman noted that the routing of the appeal received by the system will be carried out automatically, depending on the nature of the request. She added that the main goal of the system is to maximize the use of the entire resource to help the child and the family where the children are brought up.

“This initiative has already been worked out with the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia, support for this project has been received from the president,” Kuznetsova emphasized.

In February, it was reported that the Ministry of Digital Industry had prepared a draft order, according to which for long distance calls and mobile phones from 2025, it would be necessary to dial the code 0 instead of 8.