Soldiers from the private military company Wagner Group patrol a street in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on June 24. STRINGER (EFE)

He terrifying child of the Kremlin, pampered by Vladimir Putin and praised by a large part of the population as a national hero, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has taken a decisive step in his confrontation with the established order in Russia. And he has had to back out after a few hours. At least for now.

With his coarse-language diatribes, which are much closer to ordinary Russians than the stereotypical declamations of top Russian leaders, the head of the Wagner group had been getting close to the president for weeks. He needed that support to counteract Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s intention to absorb the group’s mercenaries into the ranks of the regular Army. In other words, dethrone Prigozhin. But Putin’s reaction has made it clear that there is protection for his former friend and accomplice.

Forcing the hand of the Kremlin is then the calculation of probabilities that Prigozhin will have made and the one that will have decided him to embark on an adventure without precedent in Russian-Soviet history.

The fact that Prigozhin defines the advance of his armed column as a “march for justice” is very striking. He is not looking for military, heroic and warrior names, but rather an appeal to the people, to social justice, against which he rightly describes as plugged in, exploited and corrupt, alien to the national interest. And that they bring the country closer to disaster in Ukraine, where they should never have entered.

It is very instructive to read the recent interviews that Prigozhin has given in which he dismantles each and every one of the reasons alleged by Putin and many Western analysts to legitimize or “understand” why Moscow decided to attack Ukraine: we wanted to “liberate” the our Nazism and it turns out that they fight us; we wanted to wipe Ukraine off the map, because now the whole world knows about it; we wanted to save the Russian language, now they won’t speak it for decades; We said that NATO was a threat and now it is also growing, instead of shrinking.

As the facts have shown, the hypothesis that Wagner’s boss could impose himself by force had few signs of being confirmed. Most likely, the forceful reaction of the various security forces (Interior, FSB, and others), which are Putin’s main support, will have broken Prigozhin’s determination. However, some independent Russian analysts warn that this bold initiative may arouse sympathy among the population that he knows and recognizes everything he denounces in the ranks of the privileged. The fact that Prigozhin has been part of the latter, and very high at the top, may not take away his credibility in public opinion, but on the contrary: it may allow him to present himself as a sort of virile Joan of Arc (yes, very virile, since one is Russian) who has tried to save Russia from its decline.

Carmen Claudin She is a senior research associate at the Barcelona Center for International Affairs (CIDOB). See also david simon

