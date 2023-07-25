The short film ‘Amigas’ shot by students of the IES Ramón Arcas Meca de Lorca, has been selected at the prestigious All American High School Film Festival! AAHSFF in New York. It will be shown at AMC Theaters in Times Square from October 20-22.

The short competed with more than 2,500 works from more than 40 countries. This selection is preceded by the participation in the ComKids Festival, Prix Jeunesse Iberoamericano in Brazil, a reference event in Latin America for educational films for young people.

The film is being distributed in competitions around the world and has already won five awards: Best Short Film Award at the II Film Festival #Yodesactivo el racismo y la xenofobia; Best Short Film Made by Young People at the Mostra de Cinema d Elx; Best Secondary Category Short Film at the CortiFestival; Best Short Film at the Italian festival Intercomunale di Cinema Amatoriale and a Second Prize at the Cinema Jove Audiovisual Meeting for Young People.

The film, which has a duration of less than 4 minutes, was filmed at the Ramón Arcas Meca Institute by 3rd year ESO students, with the collaboration of actresses Alicia de Cisneros, Érika Esteban and Isra Alloui, aged 22, 15 and 14 respectively.

It was filmed in November of last year, as part of a mentoring/workshop offered by the institute for gifted students, so that they can explore other paths of development at an academic and personal level.

The short film takes place in the girls’ bathroom of a school and is directed by Diana Gimeno, the assistant director is María Carrasco, the art direction corresponds to María Martínez-Fajardo, the cameraman is Jorge Serrano, the person in charge of sound is Adrián Martínez and the script Yessica Villavicencio. His work has been supervised by Professor Jesús Martínez Díaz.

Thanks to this experience, the students had the opportunity to acquire not only technical knowledge of the production and shooting process of a short film, but also a personal one, as it is a very collaborative process in which the different tasks involved in shooting must be coordinated.

It has also helped them meet other young people with the same concerns, even abroad, thanks to selections such as the Duemila30 festival, held in Milan, to which a large part of the team traveled as guests.