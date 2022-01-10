Chief executive of Thai conglomerate Central Group Tos Chirathivat (57)

A well-known Chinese saying goes that wealth never lasts for three generations. Fu bu guo san dai. The first generation starts a company and lays the foundation. The second builds that into a success. The third messes everything up.

It is up to Tos Chirathivat, CEO of the Thai conglomerate Central Group, to prove otherwise. After grandfather Tiang and four of his sons, Tos (57) has been the first grandchild to lead the family business since 2013. He doesn’t seem afraid to destroy the work of grandfather, father and uncles. His strategy is attacking rather than defensive.

While Central Group was mainly a Thai company under the previous directors, the current CEO has great foreign ambitions. In its homeland, Central has so many shopping centers, department stores and supermarkets that growth is hardly possible, he says. Just before Christmas, the group announced its latest foreign acquisition: the British Selfridges Group, owner of, among other things, the Bijenkorf.

The last Dutch department store thus comes into the hands of a billion-dollar company that originated on the banks of the Menam, the river that splits the capital Bangkok.

There, in a maze of narrow streets and alleys around the well-known Wat Prayun temple, grandfather Tiang Chirathivat opens his first shop in 1925. Shortly before that, Chirathivat moved from China to Thailand and started a small shop selling drinks to thirsty temple visitors.

After two years he expands to a slightly larger store on the south side of the city. The business will be called Keng Seng Lee – ‘baskets for sale’ – and will sell coffee and utensils, among other things. It will be another twenty years before Chirathivat moves to the center of the city, on the other side of the river. That only happens after the eldest son Samrit, father of Tos, becomes involved in the company.

In foreign newspapers and magazines, the two discovered the existence of department stores that sell almost everything. They decide to follow suit and expand into clothing, cosmetics, household products and later, groceries. In the late 1950s, Central is one of the first Thai shops with window displays and fixed prices. Haggling, until then customary, is a thing of the past.

Prosperous Dynasty

From that moment on things go fast with Central, now led by son Samrit. In 1973 the company opens the first really large department store, Chidlom, with seven floors and every conceivable product. The group is expanding into restaurants and retail properties, such as large-scale shopping centers. A year later, a first hotel follows.

In the mid-1990s, the family took over competitor Robinsons, the country’s largest department store chain after Central. They also open Tops Supermarket, a sports retail chain, an electronics store and a bookstore. All of them will become the largest in their country. Anyone shopping in Thailand these days should do their best not to buy from the Chirathivats.

That has made the family a prosperous dynasty: according to business magazine Forbes are only three Thai families richer. The family character has always been leading. Of the founder’s 26 children (with three women), ten go to work for the company. Today fifty descendants work at Central: all fifteen top positions are held by relatives, whether or not by marriage. On the anniversary of grandfather Tiang Chirathivat’s death, they annually visit the temple where everything started.

We are in Europe because Europe is the center of the rest of the world Tos Chirathivat in the Financial Times

It is by no means certain that Tos Chirathivat will be the first director of all grandchildren. He is the youngest of eight children, and even as a teenager he doesn’t really feel like leading the family business. Tos goes to study in the US, and dreams of designing luxury cars. After studying economics, he entered the Central Group via the supermarket branch.

Yet many family members see the ideal candidate in the current CEO. His older brother Prin, deputy chairman of the board, describes him to Forbes if a quick learner” and a “firm trader.” According to him, Tos Chirathivat is not afraid of new ideas, such as the international expansion that takes place under his rule.

Although he has yet to become CEO, it is Tos who in 2011 encourages it to buy La Rinascente, a somewhat dilapidated Italian luxury department store. In his view, the family business should be able to supply products for everyone, from the lowest to the highest segment.

To also serve the richest consumers, Central wants to build a luxury department store in Bangkok. However, for years, good relationships with the most exclusive brands have been lacking. La Rinascente does have those connections. And after Central acquired its first Italian luxury department store in Europe, there are new acquisitions: Illum in Copenhagen, the German KaDeWe and the Swiss Globus.

Vacationers

With the latter acquisitions, the collaboration with René Benko, an Austrian real estate investor and retail entrepreneur, also begins. He is also the partner with whom Central is now taking over the Selfridges Group from the previous Canadian owner: both own 50 percent. The asking price was reportedly converted to 4.8 billion euros.

After the acquisition of KaDeWe in 2015, Chirathivat . shows face the newspaper Der Tagesspiegel pride that he now owns a department store in the third most important shopping city in Europe: Berlin. With Selfridges he will soon also be active in number one, London. Paris is still missing.

The fact that Central is now plunging into Europe is not because Chirathivat wants to serve the European consumer, he once confessed to business newspaper Financial Times. Rather, it’s because the continent’s capitals are popular with emerging market holidaymakers, who then stock up on luxury because it’s cheaper than at home. “We are in Europe because Europe is the center of the rest of the world.”

The Beehive in 1932. Photo ANP / Sterling

Founder Austrian investment company Signa Rene Benko (44) Photo Hans Klaus Techt / AFP

If René Benko were an art collector, the inner city of Vienna would be his museum. The Austrian capital is littered with properties the 44-year-old investor has amassed over the years. In the Graben and Kärtner Strasse, near the famous State Opera. Along the city’s largest square. At the station, where Benko owns several colossal residential towers and offices.

In the middle of the shopping street, the real estate investor has two complete retail blocks that he rents out to the most expensive luxury chains. The Kunstforum, the former building of the Austrian Post Office, the most lavish hotel in the city – they are all his. And that is only within Vienna. Outside of his homeland, Benko can show off, among other things, a palazzo in Venice and the Chrysler Building in New York, once the tallest building in the world.

According to Bloomberg, the new co-owner of the Bijenkorf sometimes jokes with business relations that there are only two people in the world with an equally exuberant collection of unique, opulent real estate. The British Queen and the Pope.

In short, René Benko is not a man who is cool about what he has achieved in life so far. At a young age he already showed off extreme luxury. High school classmates remember in newspaper Die Presse lots of gold and a leased Ferrari. Today, Benko owns a hulking yacht and a private jet. He lives in a dream castle on a hill just outside his birthplace Innsbruck, also has a huge holiday home on Italy’s Lake Garda and is the owner of the largest chalet in Austria, on the slopes in Lech.

His life course appeals to the imagination. Benko was born in a typical family, in a small apartment. His mother worked in childcare, his father at the municipality. At the end of his puberty he attended school less and less. He preferred to work for a friend who was in construction and bought attics in Vienna, converted them into luxury studios and sold them again. This is how Benko entered the real estate business.

first million

He closes his first big deal at the age of nineteen, when the owners of a spa need money and he borrows it in exchange for an option to buy. Benko is looking for an investor who wants to have the hotel and immediately sells the option on. It gives him his first million in one fell swoop, even if it is still in shillings (converted 70,000 euros). He will never get his degree.

Benko realized early on that a good network of potential lenders makes it a lot easier to storm the market. Where peers spend their evenings in the disco, Benko goes in his twenties prefer “dining with sixties”, he tells Die Presse. He also gets to know Karl Kovarik, an Austrian owner of several gas stations, who invests 25 million euros in Benko’s business.

With his capital and network, Benko makes one major investment after another. He builds doctors’ surgeries all over Vienna and buys Kaufhaus Tirol, Innsbruck’s main department store, which he completely renovated. Benko becomes owner of former bank buildings, the Vienna Park Hyatt hotel and the building of the German stock exchange in Eschborn. At the age of thirty, his investment company Signa owns real estate worth 1.5 billion euros and he claims to be the largest project developer in the country.

According to the investor himself, he owes this success not so much to his social skills or big ideas. After all, others have them too. To get there, one must above all be ‘determined and consistent’, Benko tells Die Presse. “That’s why one athlete never becomes an Olympic champion, and another wins one title after another. Outsiders only see the outcome. Very few people see the persistence that is needed.”

Yet the name Benko not only evokes admiration, but sometimes suspicion. This is partly due to the criminal case that starts against him in 2012. Benko allegedly ordered his tax consultant to bribe former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader, according to a court. It earns him a one-year suspended prison sentence. The highest court confirmed that ruling two years later.

It does not seem to remain his only appearance in court: in November 2021 it will be announced that the Austrian prosecutor wants to start a case against Benko and nine other entrepreneurs. They are suspected of bribing politicians in exchange for building permits in Vienna. Benko strongly denies those allegations, he says to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Although he once transferred money, it was for a good cause: a school for underprivileged children in South Africa.

Hudson’s Bay

After his conviction in 2012, Benko stops with the day-to-day management of his investment company Signa. Since then he has fulfilled the role of chairman of the supervisory board. His empire nevertheless continues to grow, reaching more than 20 billion euros in 2020. According to the American business magazine Forbes Benko has a personal wealth of about 5 billion euros, making him the fourth richest Austrian.

In the Netherlands, the billionaire has nevertheless been relatively unknown for a long time. That will only change when Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay withdraws from Europe in mid-2019 after a failed adventure. The Dutch department stores collapse, but Benko takes over department store chains Kaufhof (Germany) and Inno (Belgium) with Signa.

In addition to being a real estate magnate, it makes Benko the undisputed department store king of Germany. After Kaufhaus Tirol, he already became the owner of the chic Oberpollinger in Munich in 2011. A year later he buys the German Karstadt and the luxury department store KaDeWe that falls under it. And as with his real estate projects, a thorough refurbishment is not long in coming. This also applies to Selfridges, the parent company of the Bijenkorf, where Signa is already announcing a major makeover on New Year’s Eve – six days after the takeover.