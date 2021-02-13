A shopping center collapsed in Shchelkovo near Moscow, people may be under the rubble. Reported by RIA News with reference to the EMERCOM of Russia.

Later, the Emergencies Ministry denied information about the collapse. “There were no collapses in shopping centers. The roof of the inflatable structure of the tennis court caved in under the weight of the snow. There are no casualties. All have been evacuated, ”the ministry’s press service said.

Earlier, in July 2020, in the city of Zuevka, the floors of a shopping center under construction collapsed. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the area of ​​the collapse was 250 square meters. From under the rubble of a shopping center under construction, the bodies of three dead workers were removed.