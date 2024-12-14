He salary It can be one of the determining factors when choosing not only a profession but also the company in which the functions will be performed.

In these months when consumption increases, some of the most in-demand professionals are the clerks since the volume of people who frequent the establishments increases considerably.

Nicole Ortiz, a shop assistant Stradivariusa company part of the Inditex group, has broken down through the social network TikTok how much it charges, thus responding to one of the beliefs of many buyers: “Does it charge as well as they say?”

What a sales assistant working at Stradivarius earns

«One of the reasons why we earn well is because our base salary is full-time, that is, 40 hours a week. exceeds the SMI, which in Spain in 2024 It is 1,134 euros,” he highlights in the video.









From there, he emphasizes, they add complements and commissions. The latter are from the store so it depends a lot on “where it is, how many people it has…”, although it highlights that “you are going to charge a commission no matter what, including iPod sales or online sales that are made.” in that store. Also there are provincial commissions“same as above, but at the provincial level.”

On the other hand, there are the benefits: «Both for what your store sells and for the benefits it generates. Furthermore, we have three extra payments annually.

Apart from the extras, they have “a fourth pay for benefits». That means that if the store where you work “has exceeded the annual objectives, in the following year, in February, you will receive a ‘special’ payment of 1,000 euros if your contract is longer than 24 hours and if it is less than 600.

But what, according to this employee, “can make a lot of difference” in the final salary are the sundays and holidays. Opening Sundays are paid at 10 euros an hour: “It’s a little money that is noticeable at the end of the month because in the end you make several.” In the case of the holidaysif they fall during the week, they are paid at 24 hours the hour.

The publication has generated thousands of comments. For Ortiz, the salary is good and it is worth working for this company. However, other people have asked you to comment on the possibilities of charging overtime, conciliation or if you feel pressure for not reaching certain goals.

Another person who claims to work at ‘Lefties’, also from the Inditex group, has admitted that they “get paid very well”, but they do it gross and “perhaps not so well net” due to personal income tax withholdings.