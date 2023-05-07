Sunday, May 7, 2023
A shooting leaves several dead in a shopping center in Texas, in the US.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in World
A shooting leaves several dead in a shopping center in Texas, in the US.


shooting in atlanta

The shooting leaves several people dead (reference image).

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The shooting leaves several people dead (reference image).

Images show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.

Several people died this Saturday, May 6, and a still undetermined number were injured after a shooting in a shopping center in the city of Allen, in Texas, in the southern United States.

The sheriff’s office reported the event through social networks, details of which are still unknown, while the local press published images of hundreds of people leaving the shopping center, which was evacuated.

According to the BNO news portal, aerial images taken by a press helicopter they show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.

Allen police said an active investigation is underway and asked citizens to avoid going near the area, an establishment called Allen Premium Outlets.

It did not report, however, whether the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators of the shooting were killed, detained, or if they are still active.

The United States has experienced at least 198 mass shootings so far this year, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator of the attack.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

EFE

