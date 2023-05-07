A shooting leaves several dead in a shopping center in Texas, in the US.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The shooting leaves several people dead (reference image).
EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
The shooting leaves several people dead (reference image).
Images show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Several people died this Saturday, May 6, and a still undetermined number were injured after a shooting in a shopping center in the city of Allen, in Texas, in the southern United States.
(You can read: Video: gust of wind pushed a baby’s car into a transit avenue)
The sheriff’s office reported the event through social networks, details of which are still unknown, while the local press published images of hundreds of people leaving the shopping center, which was evacuated.
According to the BNO news portal, aerial images taken by a press helicopter they show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.
Allen police said an active investigation is underway and asked citizens to avoid going near the area, an establishment called Allen Premium Outlets.
It did not report, however, whether the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators of the shooting were killed, detained, or if they are still active.
(We recommend: Four activists guilty of attack on the US Capitol)
The United States has experienced at least 198 mass shootings so far this year, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator of the attack.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#shooting #leaves #dead #shopping #center #Texas
Leave a Reply