A shooting in the busiest area of ​​Playa del Carmen (Quintana Roo), in the Mexican Caribbean, has caused the terror of dozens of tourists. The security cameras of a hotel located on Fifth Avenue, one of the most visited areas by national and international tourists, caused panic among visitors passing through the area.

According to reports from the Solidaridad municipal police, the shots were fired between Calle 1 and Calle 14, on the popular Fifth Avenue. The first report reported three people wounded by gunshots, who are currently stable and out of danger.

After the report, the security authorities have arrested seven Mexican individuals, as well as the seizure of three firearms and 31 bags of marijuana, according to what was released by the Secretary of Security of the municipality of Solidaridad, where it is located. the famous tourist center.

The State of Quintana Roo is experiencing moments of extreme tension after several arrests of drug traffickers made in recent days. Last Friday, July 22, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office reported on the dismantling of an alleged criminal cell derived from the Gulf Cartel, which led to the arrest of 26 people in the municipality of Solidaridad.

Among the detainees is the leader of the organization, known as “El Rizos”, accused of crimes of drug dealing, extortion and murder in the municipality of Solidaridad, according to Óscar Montes de Oca, prosecutor of Quintana Roo.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of this country