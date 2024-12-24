The shots took place at the entrance to the Cristamar shopping center in Marbella

Updated at 2:02 p.m.





A person has turned out wound on the morning of Christmas Eve for a shooting who has registered in a pharmacy next to the Cristamar shopping center in Puerto Banús. As investigation sources have informed ABC, at 11:30 this Tuesday screams and several shots were heard on the United Nations Avenue in Marbella.

Members of the National Police, Local Police and health services have traveled to the site. According to the first investigations, the injured person doesn’t seem to be in danger for the area of ​​the body where he was hit by a bullet, but he is currently waiting to receive medical assistance in the hospital.

At the moment, more information about this event is unknown and The National Police maintains the investigation open to clarify the circumstances of the shooting.