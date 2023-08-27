Tragedy struck the city of Jacksonville this Saturday, August 26, when a gunman shot and killed three people at a Dollar General store and then turned the gun on himself. Authorities have stated that the attack was racially motivated and revealed that the shooter had previously expressed thoughts of racial hatred in written documents.

According to official reports, Jacksonville sheriff TK Waters stated at a press conference that the “shooting was motivated by racial hatred and targeted black people.” Waters also shared that the shooter, a white youth in his early 20s, reportedly committed suicide after the attack. He left behind three manifestos in which he expressed a hateful ideology.

All three people who died were of African-American descent. The shooting began around 1 pm (local time), near Edward Waters University, a historically African-American educational institution. Students residing on campus were advised by authorities to stay in their residence halls.

The shooter, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and mask, used a Glock pistol and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle during the attack. Waters shared images of the weapons used, noting that one of them had a swastika drawn on it in white paint.

The shooter resided in a county south of Jacksonville, with his parents. Before the shooting, he had sent a text message to his father urging her to “check his computer.” The father found the manifestos written by the young man and alerted the authorities, but unfortunately the attack had already begun.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was out of state at the time of the shooting, condemned the shooter’s action, calling it “despicable” and denouncing his racial motivation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Jacksonville shooting: “The scumbag who did this was racially motivated, he was targeting people based on their race” pic.twitter.com/roGMt2jnAQ —BNO News (@BNONews) August 26, 2023



News in development…