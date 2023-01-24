The San Mateo County Sheriff announced on Twitter that police officers rushed to “the site of a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of ​​Highway 92 and the outskirts of Half Moon Bay.”

He later added, “There is a suspected shooter in custody. There is currently no ongoing threat to residents.”

The two incidents occurred on farms close to each other south of San Francisco.

This incident comes about 48 hours after a 72-year-old man of Asian descent killed 11 people inside a dance hall near Los Angeles, during a Lunar New Year celebration.