A shooting around a restaurant has disrupted lunch time in Zapopan, in the Guadalajara metropolitan area this Monday. At least six heavily armed men have participated in what various media associate with an attempted kidnapping. The group has left the place aboard several vehicles, as can be seen in a video recorded from the vicinity. Two waiters and an agent have been injured, according to municipal police.

One of the videos shows how, around 1:00 p.m., two armed men dressed in bulletproof vests stand guard next to a red vehicle located in front of the premises, in an office area of ​​the city. One of them goes with the weapon ready in the restaurant, where other members of the band are already. After a few seconds, a burst of thirty shots is heard and three assailants leave.

After a moment of calm, a dozen shots are heard again. They all get into the vehicle and drive off. A truck pick up white, with the silhouette of a man at the rear, backs up from inside the courtyard and follows the rest of the group. Various media indicate, based on witnesses, that the person stretched out in the truck was the diner they were trying to kidnap.

The municipal police have indicated that there has been a confrontation between an off-duty officer and the armed group. “A Zapopan policeman who works as an escort and who was on his day off eating at the place, upon realizing the facts, tried to intervene, resulting in regular injuries, as did two civilians employed by the negotiation,” said the security body, which has also asked citizens to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

The shooting is one more episode in the climate of violence in Mexico. Although the number of homicides had in the second half of 2020 the first decrease in more than five years, the reduction was marginal and murders remain at a very high level.