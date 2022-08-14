The event took place in the early hours of Sunday and was perpetrated by a Palestinian resident in the Old City of Jerusalem. The aggressor turned himself in hours later and the weapon was confiscated by the police. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the act. “All those who seek to harm us should know that they will pay the price for harming our civilians,” he said. For its part, Hamas celebrated the events, calling it “heroic”, but did not claim responsibility.

In the early hours of this Sunday, August 14, there was an attack with a firearm against a bus that was transporting faithful in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem, which left a balance of eight injured, two seriously, reported the Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross.

The perpetrator of the attack turned himself in hours after the police search began. His weapon was confiscated, but his identity was not revealed, although it is confirmed that he is a civilian of Palestinian origin who lives in the east of the holy city.

The local government repudiated this sequence, which they considered a terrorist act; while the Islamist group Hamas highlighted it as a “heroic act of resistance”, despite not claiming responsibility.

The shooting began around 1:30 p.m. against a city bus in a parking lot near the Tomb of David, in front of the Zion Gate. According to what the police were able to recapitulate, the assailant waited for the arrival of the vehicle, shot at the waiting passengers and fled towards the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

“I was coming back from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers. I stopped at the David’s Tomb stop. At that moment the shooting started,” bus driver Daniel Kanievsky told reporters.

Local media detailed that among the injured is a 35-year-old pregnant woman and her lacerations in the abdominal area led to an emergency caesarean section at the Shaare Zedek hospital. Her life is compromised and she remains intubated, while the newborn would be in a critical but stable situation.

Four members of an ultra-Orthodox family from the United States who were in Israel as tourists were also hospitalized. The father is the one who has the most complex situation, sedated and connected to an artificial respirator.

Yair Lapid, Israeli Prime Minister, condemned the attack and sought to reassure citizens that “security forces are working to restore calm and restore the sense of security in the city.”

“Jerusalem is our capital and a tourist center for all religions. All those who seek to harm us should know that they will pay the price for harming our civilians,” he added in a statement.

While Hamas said that “it is a natural reaction to the arrogance of the occupation soldiers.” “They commit crimes against our people, our land and the holy places of Islam and Christianity,” he added.

In addition, spokesman Fawzi Barhoum stated that the “heroic operation” is a “continuation of the resistance in occupied Jerusalem and the Palestinians are aware that it is the only way to protect the land and the holy places.”

This aggression revives the tensions that had subsided after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad put a ceasefire in Gaza after days where 49 Palestinians – 17 were children – died in bombing.

Israel suffered a string of Palestinian attacks between March and April, which left 18 people dead. After that, the raids in the West Bank were reactivated with intensity and fifty Palestinians died, while another thousand were arrested.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP