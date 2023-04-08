No further details have yet been provided about the operation.
The shooting and run-over incident coincided with the escalation of tension on the fronts of Gaza and Lebanon, and the attack that took place earlier today in the Jordan Valley.
Sequence of events
- Events began to accelerate on Thursday afternoon, with dozens of missiles being fired from Southern Lebanon on Israel.
- Israel accused Hamas of being behind the attack, but the latter neither confirmed nor denied this.
- On Thursday night, the Israeli army launched a series of raids on sites to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and another he said belonged to it in Lebanon.
- she replied Palestinian factions By firing a barrage of rockets at settlements in southern Israel.
- The Israeli shelling and the factions’ response resumed at dawn, but calm returned cautiously since Friday morning.
- In the afternoon hours, armed Palestinians attacked a car carrying 3 settlers near the Al-Hamra settlement in the western side of the Jordan Valley, killing all of them.
- All of these events came after the tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was stormed by Israeli forces on Wednesday and Thursday.
