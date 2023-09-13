At least one police officer has been injured as a result of a shooting outside terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). The airfield management has reported in a message on social networks that a “persecution operation against alleged criminals” ended in a shootout on Captain Carlos León Avenue, right in front of the doors of the air terminal. A man was arrested after the shooting. “No passengers or visitors were put at risk. At this time, the corresponding judicial authorities are acting,” says the AICM statement.

In videos broadcast on social networks, gunshots can be heard, while travelers are seen trying to hide between the counters of domestic airlines. Airport authorities assure that everything happened outside the terminal. Airfield security is in charge of the Navy.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City confirmed in a note that its intelligence and investigation agents were following a group of men “due to various citizen complaints of theft in the customs area.” When following a car, the driver began shooting at the agents and took his car to the terminal parking lot “where he hit several vehicles and, upon getting out of the unit, he was arrested.” The Secretary of Citizen Security, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, has confirmed on his social networks that his agents were investigating the theft of cargo trucks in the customs area of ​​the airfield when the shooting occurred.

A month ago, another shooting alerted AICM visitors. On August 9, a shootout between the Nezahualcóyotl police and several armed men left two injured in terminal 2 of the same airport. Then, the agents of the State of Mexico were also pursuing a criminal group.

