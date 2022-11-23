A man has opened fire inside a supermarket in the city of Chesapeake, in the State of Virginia (eastern United States). The event has caused an intense mobilization of the police, who went to the site minutes after 10:00 p.m., when the first calls were made to the emergency services. According to Wavy, a local NBC affiliate, the shooter is dead and no longer a threat. The authorities have not released the number of victims left by the most recent shooting in the country, the most armed in the world.

A police spokesman, Leo Kosinski, has assured reporters present at the scene that the incident has left fewer than ten people dead. The most important hospital in the region has confirmed that it is treating five injured in its facilities. Authorities have reported that the shooting occurred a few minutes after ten at night, when the Chesapeake Walmart was still open to the public. This is a week of high consumption among Americans, as Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on Thursday and then the big chains carry out Black Friday.

More than 40 patrol cars and emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, were waiting outside the establishment. The authorities have closed the way to the supermarket, and have asked family and friends seeking news of their loved ones to go to the Convention Center of the city, which borders Norfolk, creating one of the largest metropolitan areas, with more of 500,000 inhabitants.

As of 2020, the United States annually exceeds 600 mass shootings (defined as incidents where four or more people have been injured or killed). This year is no exception. Until this Monday, 606 had been registered according to the Gun Violence Archive, which keeps track of these types of events. Last year it broke all records, with 690 events and 20,900 victims. This year the number of deaths is 18,100.

This Saturday, a 22-year-old man burst into a gay bar in the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The suspect, who was disarmed by a customer and detained by police, managed to kill five people and injure 18 others on the night that trans victims who had been killed by transphobia were being celebrated. Local prosecutors are trying to build a case where the subject can be charged with hate crimes.

Virginians have not added up even ten days without experiencing the horror again. On November 13, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student killed three football players aboard a bus. The crime was committed hours after the murderer and his victims, together with several dozen people, traveled to Washington DC to see a game. The suspect has been arrested and faces several charges of homicide and wounding two other people with his firearm.

