In the early hours of this Sunday, July 2, a shooting during a party in the city of Baltimore (Maryland, USA) left 2 dead and 28 injured, of whom 3 are in a critical situation, the interim Police Chief reported. Local, Richard Worley.

The shooting occurred during a popular party that had brought together the residents of the Brooklyn neighborhood, in south Baltimore.

Around 00:35 local time (04:30 GMT), the police officers went to the scene after receiving numerous phone calls warning of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found “multiple victims” who had been shot, Worley said at a news conference.

With information from EFE

News in development…