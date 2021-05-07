A shocking US statement about the stray Chinese missile!

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the Pentagon is not yet planning to destroy a Chinese space missile that is expected to enter the Earth’s atmosphere within the next two days and fall in a place that might be inhabited, directing a veiled criticism of Beijing for losing control of the missile. “According to the latest estimates that I have seen, this is expected to happen on May 8 or 9,” Austin said during a news conference. “At the moment, we have no plans to destroy the missile,” he added. He continued, “We hope that he will fall somewhere where he does not harm anyone, in the ocean or somewhere like that. We hope so.” Last week, China launched the first of the three components of its space station (CSS) with the “Long March 5B” (Long March 5B) missile. It is expected that the body of this missile will fall during the next few days in a place where no one knows where it will be. Air and thus the place where it will fall.