Independent health experts declared that “it was possible to avoid the Corona pandemic,” in a shocking statement that upset all the scales. The experts said, “Global health should have declared the state of emergency early due to Corona.”

And independent health experts indicated that rich countries must provide one billion doses of vaccine before September, according to the Arab Net.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization, on Monday, classified the (B617.1) strain of the Corona virus, which was first detected in India, as a global concern.

“We classify it as a strain of global concern … There is some information available that indicates an increase in the level of infection,” Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical team on “Covid-19”, said during a press briefing.