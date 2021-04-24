Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed that Ethiopia will carry out the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as scheduled. Ahmed’s comments came in a statement issued by the Ethiopian cabinet, today, Saturday, after a meeting of the National Security Council. Ahmed repeatedly expressed his intention to start the second phase of filling the dam reservoir in the rainy season during the coming months of July and August, which is what Cairo and Khartoum view with concern, because it threatens the water supply to them.

