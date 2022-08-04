An (Asian) person could not bear the violent way his friend tried to wake him from sleep, so he pulled a knife next to his bed and stabbed him in the chest. He waited until the police came and confessed his crime and was referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which fined him 5000 dirhams and the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.

In detail, the Dubai Public Prosecution referred an (Asian) defendant who assaulted the safety of his friend and caused his injury without leaving a permanent disability.

According to the facts of the case, as established by the conviction of the court, the accused was sleeping in his residence, and his friend (the victim) attended and tried to wake him from sleep in a violent manner, so the first picked up a small knife that was next to him and attacked his friend with it.

A witness from the Dubai Police stated that a report was received about the incident, so he moved to the place and saw the victim lying on the ground, with traces of bloody bleeding.

For his part, the victim did not say why he acted with the accused.

Although the accused was notified of the referral order, he did not appear before the court, so the case was booked in absentia, and she confirmed in the rationale for her ruling that the offense of assault requires only criminal intent, which is available as long as the offender committed the act willingly and knowingly.

She pointed out that the incident was supported by the defendant’s admission in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he had assaulted the victim as a result of violently awakening him, which provided with him in the papers the legal pillars of all the crimes assigned to him, and therefore ruled to punish him with a fine of 5000 dirhams, and the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.