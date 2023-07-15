This number is twice the number registered in the first half of the year 2022, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which called for the expansion of safe, legal and accessible paths for children to obtain protection in Europe.

UNICEF Director of Migration and Displacement, Verina Knauss, suggested that the actual death toll could be higher, as many shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean do not find survivors or are not registered.

She said, “The number of children who died while trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe doubled in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.”

“These deaths are completely preventable,” Knauss said, adding, “In the first six months of this year, we estimate that 11,600 children will have crossed.”

In the first three months of 2023, 3,300 unaccompanied or separated children were recorded, or 71 percent of all children arriving in Europe via the Mediterranean.

This number is three times higher than the same period last year.

Knauss denounced the seeming indifference of many in Europe, including people about to go to the shores of the Mediterranean to spend their summer holidays, about the daily tragedies that occur daily in these waters, saying: “It is the truth, the shocking truth, but it seems that we are very reconciled with the reality of children who They spend day after day.”

“These children are not only dying in front of our eyes, it seems that our eyes are closed,” she added.

“Every child who died is a smile that will never be seen, a dream that will not come true,” she added.

Knaus pointed out that many children set off unaccompanied for months to reach the coasts of Libya or Tunisia in North Africa, from countries such as Guinea, Senegal, Gambia, Syria and even Afghanistan.

On the way they can be subjected to detention, deprivation, torture, human trafficking, violence, exploitation and rape, and girls are the most vulnerable.

According to UNICEF, it usually costs about $7,000 to set off from Libya or Tunisia to Europe on a boat.

“These children must know that they are not alone. World leaders must act urgently to show the undeniable value of children’s lives, going beyond offering condolences to resolutely seeking effective solutions,” concluded Knauss Hadeq.