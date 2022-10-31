A joint study on “food waste” in Lebanon, prepared by the Lebanese American University and the American University of Beirut, showed that more than a third of the amount of food goes to waste in the country annually, which raises a major question mark about the contradiction in which the Lebanese live, especially that the World Food Program The United Nations announced that more than half of the Lebanese need assistance to cover their food and basic needs.

The Associate Professor in the Nutrition Program at the Lebanese American University, Dr. Hussein Hassan, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the food waste that occurs in Lebanon despite the economic crisis is due to the Lebanese culture that depends on hospitality. When the Lebanese invites anyone to eat, He intentionally floods the table with various types of food, exceeding the ability of the people present to eat it, and this surplus food turns into waste.

Hassan points out that social events and meetings in which large quantities of food are prepared are very frequent in Lebanon, noting that these sessions encourage waste, as the more people at the dining table, the greater the waste.

What has increased the rate of food wastage in Lebanon recently is the problem of electricity cuts, as this has caused the spoilage of food products that need to be kept in refrigerators.

According to Hassan, the biggest problem is that the Lebanese are not accustomed to the culture of donating surplus food to associations. Instead of donating food that is still safe to the Lebanese Food Bank, he throws it away, and this is also repeated in restaurants that must stimulate the culture of donating surplus food to associations. In addition to encouraging the customer to take the rest of his meal home.

Hassan concluded by noting that achieving these goals requires raising awareness in homes and restaurants.

For his part, the Director-General of the Ministry of Economy and Trade in Lebanon, Dr. Muhammad Abu Haidar, confirmed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the ministry’s desire, and by extension, the Lebanese government to cooperate with the private sector in order to solve the problem of food security, declaring that the ministry is preparing, in cooperation with two universities in Lebanon, to issue An awareness advertisement about fighting food waste in the country.

Abu Haidar revealed that Lebanon enacted a law to combat food waste, as the relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Finance, are required today to follow up on the regulatory decisions of this law, noting the need to encourage restaurants to donate the remaining food to associations instead of throwing it away by providing tax incentives.