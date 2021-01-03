Detail of the Christ attributed to El Greco. CAEM

Three years ago, a canvas arrived that had been rolled up for a while. The marks were noticeable. At first glance, he had an air of El Greco (Candía, Creta, 1541-Toledo, 1614) and his famous Toledo workshop, where he taught his disciples. But the painter had so many followers and has been so falsified, even in the 20th century, that doubts immediately hang over any alleged discovery. Its owner, a collector who prefers to hide his name, had bought it years ago, but could not tell much …