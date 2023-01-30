Tesla can’t wait for cars to be allowed to drive independently and for the moment when the steering wheel becomes superfluous. With the yoke, the brand is already taking a step towards ‘less steering’, but this Tesla Model Y goes one step further. Spontaneously, the car decides that a steering wheel is no longer needed. The owner of the car shares his experience on Twitter.

According to the Tesla driver, he was driving calmly on the highway when suddenly his steering wheel let go. At that moment it is quiet on the highway and he can maneuver calmly to the hard shoulder. He would only own the car for a week.

As it goes, Tesla supporters accuse the driver of faking things. For example, to manipulate the share price. It seems like a lot of effort for some buzz on Twitter, but hey, stranger things happen.

What happened?

Typically, car manufacturers use one large nut to mount the steering wheel to the steering rack. If this central nut is tight, this is more than enough. The photos of the Tesla driver aren’t very clear, but it looks like the central nut has become loose or maybe missing, as is the case with a other Tesla was the case. This causes the steering wheel to become loose and he dangles (it looks like) from the wires. There is no response from Tesla yet.

